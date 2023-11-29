We've got another exciting Pacific Division matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers are set to meet. The Kings are 10-6 overall and 5-1 at home, while Los Angeles is 7-9 overall and 2-6 on the road. The Kings won three of their four matchups last season with three games being decided by two points or fewer.

Kings vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -2

Kings vs. Clippers over/under: 231 points

Kings vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -128, Kings: +108

LAC: The Clippers are 4-2 in their last six games

SAC: The Kings are 5-0 ATS as an underdog this season

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers have won four of their last six games as the trio of Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden begin to form a strong chemistry with one another on the floor. Leonard had 31 points against the Nuggets on Monday and is averaging 21.1 points per game along with George averaging 24.2 points per game this year. The Clippers are holding teams to 46.3% shooting from the field this season, tied for the second-lowest percentage in the NBA.

The Clippers surrendered 113 points to the Nuggets on Monday, allowing more than 111 points for just the second time over their last eight games. They've been more efficient on defense over the last few weeks with the new acquisitions from the 76ers mixing with the established Clippers core. Sacramento is coming off a thrilling 124-123 victory on Tuesday, so it could have some additional fatigue on Wednesday, especially if it is shorthanded without Keegan Murray (back) who is questionable. See which team to pick here.

Why the Kings can cover

The Kings won three of their four games against the Clippers last season, including their final three matchups of the year. De'Aaron Fox is averaging 37.5 points, six rebounds and 9.5 assists in his last two games against the Clippers and is coming off 29 points against the Warriors on Tuesday. Fox is averaging 29.8 points and 6.1 assists per game this season and has the ability to completely take the game over for Sacramento.

The Kings haven't seemed to completely earn the respect of oddsmakers yet this season, marking this as the sixth of 17 games the Kings are underdogs despite going 48-34 last year. Sacramento doesn't seem to mind it though, as the Kings are 5-0 ATS as the underdog this season. The Kings have the fourth-best 3-point shooting percentage (38.3%) this season, and if they are knocking down shots from the outside, Sacramento has a strong chance of improving to 6-0 ATS. See which team to pick here.

