Through 3 Quarters

Down nine at the end of last quarter, the Los Angeles Clippers have now snagged the lead. It's anybody's game after three quarters, but Los Angeles is ahead of the Denver Nuggets 85-79.

The Clippers have enjoyed the tag-team combination of shooting guard Eric Bledsoe and center Ivica Zubac. The former has posted a double-double on 16 points and ten dimes, while the latter has dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten boards along with three blocks. One thing to keep an eye out for is Luke Kennard's foul situation as he currently sits at five.

Denver has been led by center Nikola Jokic, who so far has posted a double-double on 17 points and 15 rebounds in addition to seven assists.

the Nuggets have lost 92% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this season, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Denver @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Denver 15-16; Los Angeles 17-15

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers will meet up at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 26 at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles should still be riding high after a win, while the Nuggets will be looking to right the ship.

Denver came up short against the Charlotte Hornets this past Thursday, falling 115-107. Denver was up 94-77 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Denver's loss came about despite a quality game from center Nikola Jokic, who posted a double-double on 29 points and 21 boards in addition to five dimes.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Los Angeles in a 105-89 victory over the Sacramento Kings last Wednesday. Shooting guard Eric Bledsoe (19 points), small forward Paul George (17 points), and power forward Serge Ibaka (17 points) were the top scorers for Los Angeles. This also makes it three games in a row in which Paul George has had at least three steals.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Nuggets are expected to win a tight contest on Sunday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Denver didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Clippers when the two teams previously met in May, but they still walked away with a 110-104 win. Will Denver repeat their success, or does Los Angeles have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.73

Odds

The Nuggets are a 3-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Los Angeles.

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Marcus Morris: Out (Covid-19)

Isaiah Hartenstein: Out (Ankle)

Reggie Jackson: Out (Covid-19)

Jason Preston: Out (Foot)

Jay Scrubb: Out (Covid-19)

Paul George: Out (Elbow)

Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Denver