Clippers vs. Timberwolves: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Minnesota 15-32; Los Angeles 33-15

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 3:30 p.m. ET this afternoon at Staples Center after a few days off. Minnesota staggers in eager to bring about an end to their ten-game losing streak.

Minnesota fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Sacramento Kings on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 133-129. The Timberwolves were up 97-78 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of shooting guard Andrew Wiggins, who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points, eight dimes and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles suffered a grim 124-103 defeat to Sacramento on Thursday. Los Angeles was probably expecting an easy victory given their 14-point advantage in the point spread, but Sacramento gave them no such satisfaction. Power forward Montrezl Harrell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points in addition to seven boards and three blocks.

Minnesota is now 15-32 while Los Angeles sits at 33-15. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Minnesota rank fourth in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 21.7 on average. But Los Angeles is even better: they come into the matchup boasting the most fouls drawn per game in the league at 23.5. We'll see if that edge gives the Clippers a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

TV: Fox Sports - North

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Clippers are a big 10-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 230

Series History

Minnesota have won eight out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.