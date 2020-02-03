Clippers vs. Timberwolves: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Clippers vs. Timberwolves basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Minnesota 15-32; Los Angeles 33-15
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 3:30 p.m. ET this afternoon at Staples Center after a few days off. Minnesota staggers in eager to bring about an end to their ten-game losing streak.
Minnesota fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Sacramento Kings on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 133-129. The Timberwolves were up 97-78 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of shooting guard Andrew Wiggins, who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points, eight dimes and nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles suffered a grim 124-103 defeat to Sacramento on Thursday. Los Angeles was probably expecting an easy victory given their 14-point advantage in the point spread, but Sacramento gave them no such satisfaction. Power forward Montrezl Harrell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points in addition to seven boards and three blocks.
Minnesota is now 15-32 while Los Angeles sits at 33-15. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Minnesota rank fourth in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 21.7 on average. But Los Angeles is even better: they come into the matchup boasting the most fouls drawn per game in the league at 23.5. We'll see if that edge gives the Clippers a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Clippers are a big 10-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 230
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
Minnesota have won eight out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.
- Dec 13, 2019 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Minnesota 117
- Mar 26, 2019 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Minnesota 111
- Feb 11, 2019 - Minnesota 130 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Nov 05, 2018 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Minnesota 109
- Mar 20, 2018 - Minnesota 123 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Jan 22, 2018 - Minnesota 126 vs. Los Angeles 118
- Dec 06, 2017 - Minnesota 113 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Dec 03, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Mar 08, 2017 - Minnesota 107 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Jan 19, 2017 - Minnesota 104 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Nov 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Minnesota 105
- Mar 30, 2016 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Minnesota 79
- Feb 03, 2016 - Minnesota 108 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Dec 07, 2015 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Minnesota 106
- Nov 29, 2015 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Minnesota 99
-
