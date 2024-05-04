4th Quarter Report
Only zero more quarters stand between the Mavericks and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Clippers 114-101. The Mavericks have been led by Kyrie Irving, who has posted 30 points along with six rebounds and two steals.
If the Mavericks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-2 in no time. On the other hand, the Clippers will have to make due with a 2-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Los Angeles Clippers @ Dallas Mavericks
Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 51-31, Dallas 50-32Current Series Standings: Dallas 3, Los Angeles 2
How To Watch
- When: Friday, May 3, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Ticket Cost: $146.45
What to Know
The Mavericks and the Clippers are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2023, but not for long. On Friday, the Dallas Mavericks will fight it out against the Los Angeles Clippers in a Western Conference playoff contest at 9:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
The Mavericks are headed into the match after throughly thrashing the Clippers: they outscored them in every quarter. Everything went the Mavericks' way against the Clippers on Wednesday as the Mavericks made off with a 123-93 victory. The oddsmakers were on Dallas' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
It was another big night for Luka Doncic, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and ten assists.
The Mavericks are a win away from taking the series as they lead the Clippers 3-2. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Mavericks can seal the deal or if the Clippers earn another chance to play this season.
Odds
Dallas is a big 8-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 207.5 points.
Series History
Dallas and Los Angeles both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- May 01, 2024 - Dallas 123 vs. Los Angeles 93
- Apr 28, 2024 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Dallas 111
- Apr 26, 2024 - Dallas 101 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Apr 23, 2024 - Dallas 96 vs. Los Angeles 93
- Apr 21, 2024 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Dallas 97
- Dec 20, 2023 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Dallas 111
- Nov 25, 2023 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Dallas 88
- Nov 10, 2023 - Dallas 144 vs. Los Angeles 126
- Feb 08, 2023 - Dallas 110 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Jan 22, 2023 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Dallas 98