3rd Quarter Report

The Mavericks and the Timberwolves have shown up to the match, but their offenses sure haven't. The Mavericks have jumped out to a 60-52 lead against the Timberwolves.

The Mavericks entered the game having won four straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it five, or will the Timberwolves step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Dallas Mavericks

Regular Season Records: Minnesota 56-26, Dallas 50-32

How To Watch

When: Sunday, May 26, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 26, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $96.00

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Dallas 2, Minnesota 0

After two games on the road, the Mavericks are heading back home. On Sunday, they will fight it out against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Western Conference playoff matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks have insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 3-0 during that stretch of close contests.

The Timberwolves are out to put a dent in the Mavericks' postseason run, something the Timberwolves tried (and failed) to do on Friday. The Mavericks skirted by the Timberwolves 109-108 thanks to a clutch shot from Luka Doncic with 3 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The win was all the more spectacular given Dallas was down by 18 with 6:19 left in the second quarter.

Doncic was his usual excellent self, dropping a triple-double on 32 points, ten rebounds, and 13 assists. The match was his fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

The Mavericks are on top in this series right now, leading the Timberwolves 2-0. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Mavericks can extend their lead or if the Timberwolves can make up some ground.

Odds

Dallas is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 3-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 207.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.