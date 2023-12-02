Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Oklahoma City 12-6, Dallas 11-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Mavericks will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The point spread may have favored the Mavericks on Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 108-94 to Memphis.

Meanwhile, everything went Oklahoma City's way against Los Angeles on Thursday as Oklahoma City made off with a 133-110 win. The Thunder were down 35-21 with 2:21 left in the first quarter but they still came back for the handy 23-point victory.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 33 points along with 7 assists. The matchup was his fourth in a row with at least 30 points. Jalen Williams was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with 7 assists and 5 rebounds.

Dallas has yet to win a matchup at home this season, leaving them with a 11-7 record. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 121.0 points per game. As for Oklahoma City, they have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-6 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Mavericks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.1 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Thunder struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

The Mavericks came up short against the Thunder in their previous matchup back in January, falling 120-109. Will the Mavericks have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a 4-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 235.5 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.