The Cavaliers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Pistons 63-48.

If the Cavaliers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 39-20 in no time. On the other hand, the Pistons will have to make due with a 9-50 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Cleveland 38-20, Detroit 9-49

When: Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.46

The Cavaliers are 8-2 against the Pistons since January of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 1st at Little Caesars Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Cavaliers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Cavaliers fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Bulls on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 132-123 to the Bulls. The Cavaliers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Cavaliers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Evan Mobley, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds, and Caris LeVert who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 15 assists.

The Cavaliers struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the Bulls pulled down 25 offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Pistons came into Tuesday's match having lost six straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 105-95 win over Chicago on Tuesday. The Pistons' victory was a heroic effort that saw the team overcome a ten points disadvantage in the spread.

The Pistons can attribute much of their success to Cade Cunningham, who scored 26 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Cunningham is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 26 or more in the last four games he's played. Less helpful for the Pistons was Quentin Grimes' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Cleveland's defeat dropped their record down to 38-20. As for Detroit, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-49.

Looking ahead, the Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This contest will be their 15th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-10 against the spread).

The Cavaliers were able to grind out a solid win over the Pistons when the teams last played back in January, winning 128-121. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Cavaliers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Cleveland is a big 9-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 221.5 points.

Cleveland has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.