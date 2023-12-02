Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Cleveland 10-9, Detroit 2-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports Detroit Plus

Bally Sports Detroit Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

The Cavaliers have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The point spread may have favored the Cavaliers last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 103-95 hit to the loss column at the hands of Portland. The Cavaliers were up 40-24 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite their loss, the Cavaliers saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Donovan Mitchell, who scored 23 points along with 7 rebounds and 6 assists, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their 16th straight loss. They fell to New York 118-112. The Pistons have struggled against the Knicks recently, as their matchup on Thursday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their loss, the Pistons saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Cade Cunningham, who scored 31 points along with 8 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Killian Hayes was another key contributor, scoring 23 points.

Cleveland's loss was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 10-9. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 103.0 points per game. As for Detroit, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 2-17 record this season.

Not only did the Cavaliers and the Pistons lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, the Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-4 against the spread).

The Cavaliers were able to grind out a solid win over the Pistons in their previous meeting back in November, winning 108-100. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Cavaliers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Cleveland is a big 9.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 224 points.

Series History

Cleveland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.