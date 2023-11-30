Halftime Report

The Lakers fell flat on their face against the 76ers on Monday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. The Lakers have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Pistons 65-48.

If the Lakers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-8 in no time. On the other hand, the Pistons will have to make due with a 2-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Los Angeles 10-8, Detroit 2-15

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $38.39

What to Know

The Pistons will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Pistons have now lost 14 straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since October 28.

The point spread may have favored the Pistons last Monday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 126-107 fall against Washington. The Pistons have struggled against the Wizards recently, as their matchup on Monday was their ninth consecutive lost matchup.

Cade Cunningham put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 26 points along with 7 assists and 5 rebounds. Less helpful for the Pistons was Alec Burks' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, the Pistons were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fifth in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Wizards only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles took a serious blow against Philadelphia on Monday, falling 138-94. The over/under was set at 231.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Detroit continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 2-15 record this season. As for Los Angeles, they bumped their record down to 10-8 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Going forward, the Lakers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Los Angeles' opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-6 record against the spread vs Detroit over their last nine matchups.

The Pistons came up short against the Lakers in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 124-117. Can the Pistons avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 7.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 229.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.

Dec 11, 2022 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Detroit 117

Nov 18, 2022 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Detroit 121

Nov 28, 2021 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Detroit 106

Nov 21, 2021 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Detroit 116

Feb 06, 2021 - Los Angeles 135 vs. Detroit 129

Jan 28, 2021 - Detroit 107 vs. Los Angeles 92

Jan 05, 2020 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Detroit 99

Mar 15, 2019 - Detroit 111 vs. Los Angeles 97

Jan 09, 2019 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Detroit 100

Mar 26, 2018 - Detroit 112 vs. Los Angeles 106

Injury Report for the Pistons

Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Calf)

Joe Harris: Out (Shoulder)

Monte Morris: Out (Quadriceps)

Injury Report for the Lakers