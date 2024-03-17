3rd Quarter Report
The Heat are on the road but looking no worse for wear. After three quarters, neither squad has the game in the bag, but the Heat lead 79-76 over the Pistons.
If the Heat keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 37-30 in no time. On the other hand, the Pistons will have to make due with a 12-55 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Miami Heat @ Detroit Pistons
Current Records: Miami 36-30, Detroit 12-54
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Ticket Cost: $20.40
What to Know
The Heat are 8-2 against the Pistons since November of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Miami Heat will head out on the road to take on the Detroit Pistons at 3:00 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Despite being away, the Heat are looking at a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Heat had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 108-95 win over Detroit on Friday.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Heat to victory, but perhaps none more so than Bam Adebayo, who almost dropped a double-double on 22 points and nine rebounds. Adebayo is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Less helpful for the Heat was Terry Rozier's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.
Miami's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 36-30. As for Detroit, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 12-54 record this season.
The Heat beat the Pistons 108-95 when the teams last played on Friday. Do the Heat have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Pistons turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Miami is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 214.5 points.
Series History
Miami has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.
- Mar 15, 2024 - Miami 108 vs. Detroit 95
- Mar 05, 2024 - Miami 118 vs. Detroit 110
- Oct 25, 2023 - Miami 103 vs. Detroit 102
- Apr 04, 2023 - Miami 118 vs. Detroit 105
- Mar 19, 2023 - Miami 112 vs. Detroit 100
- Dec 06, 2022 - Detroit 116 vs. Miami 96
- Mar 15, 2022 - Miami 105 vs. Detroit 98
- Dec 23, 2021 - Miami 115 vs. Detroit 112
- Dec 19, 2021 - Detroit 100 vs. Miami 90
- Nov 23, 2021 - Miami 100 vs. Detroit 92