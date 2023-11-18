Drake joined the Toronto Raptors' broadcast during Friday's thriller against the Boston Celtics, and he decided to add some levity to an otherwise tense game. During his appearance, Drake described how much Scotiabank Arena changed since the last time he attended a game, from Nick Nurse's absence to the highly stylized In-Season Tournament court.

The Grammy-winning rapper also threw a hilarious jab at Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.

"I feel like I'm in a time lapse right now," Drake said. "First of all, this guy's not [former Raptors coach] Nick Nurse. I haven't been here in a while. I don't know where we're at. The court is a completely different color. Payton Pritchard's out there looking like a crypto scammer. This is crazy. What's going on, boys?"

The TSN broadcast team was clearly amused by Drake's comments as they couldn't even contain their laughter until after he was done speaking. Comedy wasn't on the Raptors' mind after the final buzzer sounded, however, as Toronto lost 108-105 after a valiant second-half comeback effort.

Seven of the eight Celtics players who took the floor Friday scored in double digits, leading Boston to victory despite a quiet outing from Jayson Tatum, who had his second-worst scoring night of the season with 17 points on 8-of-22 shooting. Pritchard the "crypto scammer" had yet another rough offensive performance, scoring five points on 1-of-7 shooting to go along with three rebounds, three assists and a steal.

The Celtics, 10-2 and atop the Eastern Conference, return to action Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, who've struggled mightily out the gate and just lost Boston folk hero Marcus Smart to a multi-week foot injury. Toronto (5-7), meanwhile, has a nice bounce-back opportunity against the Eastern Conference's worst team, the Detroit Pistons, on Sunday.