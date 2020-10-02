When the NBA and NBPA agreed to to resume the postseason back in August after the Milwaukee Bucks led a league-wide protest to stop play in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting, it came with several new social justice initiatives in place. The league agreed to form a coalition of players, coaches and governors to work on social justice programs, and to use advertising spots throughout the postseason to promote civic engagement. The most important development, however, will be the conversion of NBA arenas into voting sites for the 2020 presidential election.

"In every city where the league franchise owns and controls the arena property, team governors will continue to work with local elections officials to convert the facility into a voting location for the 2020 general election to allow for a safe in-person voting option for communities vulnerable to COVID," the NBA's statement read. "If a deadline has passed, team governors will work with local elections officials to find another election-related use for the facility, including but not limited to voter registration and ballot receiving boards."

The distinction in the first sentence is critical. Some NBA arenas are privately owned, allowing teams to easily offer them up as polling sites. Others are owned publicly, or by a mix of private entities, which makes use for elections slightly more complicated. Publicly owned arenas can still be used as voting sites, as will be the case with the AT&T Center, where the San Antonio Spurs play, but those decisions will be made by local officials. Some teams that play in publicly-owned arenas have tried to convince local officials to convert those arenas into polling places, but have been denied. The Miami Heat released a statement expressing their anger at that outcome.

"For months, we discussed the possibility with local elections officials knowing we could help make the voting process open, accessible, safe and even exciting. After all, our facility has a storied history of attracting and serving our friends and neighbors across Miami-Dade County. We did a walk-through with them and were led to believe we would be receiving an agreement to solidify all that had been discussed and make it official, including a commitment to make the Arena available for the same purpose in future years. Then today, we were informed that our Arena would not be designated a polling place, in favor of the Frost Science Museum. This decision was made and delivered without further explanation. NBA arenas all over the country, including just up the road in Orlando are getting approved as polling sites with little to no pushback. We were under the impression that approval was imminent. To say we are disappointed is a huge understatement. The Arena is clearly a better site, with more visibility, more space, and more parking."

While not every arena may be able to offer their space for the election, here is a list of which ones are going to be used as voting centers, early voting sites and ballot drop-off locations.