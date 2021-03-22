The Los Angeles Lakers announced Monday afternoon the passing of Hall of Fame player Elgin Baylor, who died of natural causes at the age of 86. Baylor had a decorated career in the NBA, winning Rookie of the Year during the 1958-59 season, being an 11-time All-Star and a 10-time First Team All-NBA selection.

"Elgin was the love of my life and my best friend," Elaine Baylor, Elgin's wife, said. "And like everyone else, I was in awe of his immense courage, dignity and the time he gave to all fans. At this time we ask that I and our family be allowed to mourn his passing in privacy."

Baylor was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1958 NBA Draft by the Lakers, who were previously the Minneapolis Lakers. In his rookie campaign, he averaged 24.9 points, 15 rebounds and 4.1 assists and earned All-Star honors in his first season to go along with winning Rookie of the Year. Jeanie Buss offered the following comments on Baylor's contributions to not only the Lakers franchise but his country.

"Elgin was THE superstar of his era - his many accolades speak to that," Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss said. "He was one of the few Lakers players whose career spanned from Minneapolis to Los Angeles. But more importantly he was a man of great integrity, even serving his country as a U.S. Army reservist, often playing for the Lakers only during his weekend pass. He is one of the all-time Lakers greats with his No. 22 jersey retired in the rafters and his statue standing guard in front of STAPLES Center. He will always be part of the Lakers legacy. On behalf of the entire Lakers family, I'd like to send my thoughts, prayers and condolences to Elaine and the Baylor family."

Baylor was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1977, and a statue in his honor stands outside Staples Center.