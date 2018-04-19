Erin Popovich, wife of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, dies Wednesday at 67

The San Antonio Spurs announced some unfortunate news on Wednesday evening, that Gregg Popovich's wife, Erin Popovich, died Wednesday. She was 67.

With deep regret the San Antonio Spurs announce that Erin Popovich, wife of Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich, passed away earlier today. Erin and Gregg were married for four decades and were blessed with two children and two grandchildren. "We mourn the loss of Erin," said Spurs General Manager RC Buford. "She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us." The organization asks media to respect the family's privacy during this difficult time.

"She had been ill over an extended period," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Gregg met Erin while he was an assistant coach at the Air Force Academy, according to The (Colorado Springs) Gazette. Erin's father, Jim Conboy, was a long time athletic trainer for the Air Force Falcons. She was a native of Colorado Springs.

It is not yet clear how this will affect the 69-year-old Popovich's status for the remainder of the Spurs' first-round series against the Warriors.