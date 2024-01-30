Former NBA All-Star Rajon Rondo was arrested on gun and drug charges in Indiana over the weekend, according to court records obtained by WDRB in Louisville, Kentucky. All of the charges Rondo is facing are misdemeanors.

Rondo was pulled over for a traffic violation in Indiana on Sunday, and an officer conducted a search of his car after smelling marijuana. That search allegedly revealed a gun, a "personal use" amount of marijuana and other drug paraphenalia, according to Indiana State Police spokesman Stephen Wheeles.

After being arrested and booked in Jackson County Jail, Rondo immediately posted bail and was released. His attorney did not respond to WDRB for comment, and it is unclear when he will be arraigned regarding this matter.

This is not the first time that Rondo has been in trouble with the law. In May of 2022, the mother of his children was granted temporary custody and an emergency protective order after he allegedly pulled a gun at their Louisville home. The victim stated at the time that Rondo became "enraged and violent" and threatened to kill her. "I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children," she said. "Rajon has a history of volatile, erratic, explosive behavior."

While the initial EPO was dismissed in June of 2022, a new EPO was taken out against Rondo by her in March of 2023. That order was likewise dismissed in August of 2023. Rondo was not punished by the league for that incident, though he has not played since it happened.

The No. 21 overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, Rondo won two titles (2008 with the Celtics and 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers), made four All-Star Games, one All-NBA team and four All-Defensive teams. He played for the Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers and Cavaliers during his 16 seasons in the league.