Former NBA guard Mike Bibby is suddenly gigantic, and Twitter has taken notice

Back when he played in the NBA, Mike Bibby was your average point guard in terms of build. Muscular, yes. He was a professional athlete after all. But a little on the slight side. He was better when he had space to work with, he wasn't going to tank you over. Back then, he looked like this:

In 2002, the Lakers and Kings went 7 games in the WCF.



Game 7 went to overtime.



Then NBC INTERVIEWED MIKE BIBBY AND KOBE BRYANT AT THE SAME TIME AFTER THE LAKERS WON



So awkward 😂😂😂

Here's my question: Would Kobe Bryant have done that interview if he had to stand next to a Mike Bibby that looks like this?

On a scale of 1-10, how JACKED is Mike Bibby 😳💪

Bibby, who now plays in the BIG3, must be playing on the Jersey Shore Situations, because he's suddenly massive. Bibby retired and must have said something like, "the Western Conference finals are for the weak, my life is in the gym now." Twitter took notice of how utterly massive Bibby got.

Left: "Hi I'm Mike Bibby and I play for the Kings!"



Right: "I'm Mike Bibby and I AM your King."

Kings: We need a center



Mike Bibby: Say no more

Mike Bibby is so jacked now he has scared me back into being a Sac Kings fan

mike bibby about to show up in fast and furious 9 talking about family and drinking coronas

you're playing pickup against 2018 Mike Bibby and he travels what do you do

Mike Bibby is shooting jumpers with medicine balls these days

Mike Bibby has a specific set of skills.



Every day since June of 2002 he has plotted his revenge.



You know who you are.



Mike Bibby is coming for you.



Mike Bibby has a specific set of skills.

Every day since June of 2002 he has plotted his revenge.

You know who you are.

Mike Bibby is coming for you.

And there won't be a Game 7.

Even Gabrielle Union got in on the fun, alluding to an incident in 2012 in which her husband Dwyane Wade threw Bibby's shoe.

Hey @DwyaneWade I betchu wouldn't chuck this Mike Bibby's shoe during a game 🤔🤔🤔😂💪🏾

Bibby's been bigger, mind you, albeit not quite this big. You can see that he started bulking before BIG3 season last year.

Admittedly, he wasn't the cartoon character then that he is now, but Bibby has definitely been working out since he retired. We'll also need to look up the BIG3's policies on steroid use.