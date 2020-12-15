The Milwaukee Bucks can finally exhale, as Giannis Antetokounmpo announced on Twitter that he is planning to sign a maximum contract extension with the franchise that is reportedly worth $228.2 million over five years, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. It's the largest deal in NBA history, and the contract has an opt-out clause in 2025.

Every team around the league had been waiting to see what Antetokounmpo's decision would be, as the franchise star had until Dec. 21 to sign the supermax extension. He could've waited until the offseason to sign a new contract after the deadline passed, making him an unrestricted free agent where he could sign with any team in the league.

In his announcement, Giannis said:

"This is my home, this is my city. I'm blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let's make these years count. The show goes on, let's get it."

The Bucks can now enter the upcoming season without any contract discussions looming over their heads, and focus on their goal of advancing to the NBA Finals and winning a championship with Giannis as the centerpiece. After a disappointing second-round playoff loss last season, Milwaukee used the offseason to reload and provide more depth and weapons around Antetokounmpo. The Bucks executed a trade to bring revered two-way guard Jrue Holiday to Milwaukee in exchange for three future first-round picks, George Hill and Eric Bledsoe. Holiday provides an upgrade on both ends of the floor compared to both Hill and Bledsoe, and can take some of the workload on the offensive end off of Giannis' broad shoulders.

For Antetokounmpo, who just won back-to-back league MVPs after putting up yet another incredibly efficient year where he averaged a career-high 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists, his commitment to stay in Milwaukee shows that he trusts this organization to help him fulfill his goal of bringing the first championship to this franchise since 1971.