3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Warriors and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hornets 73-52.

If the Warriors keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 29-26 in no time. On the other hand, the Hornets will have to make due with a 14-42 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Charlotte 14-41, Golden State 28-26

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 23, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, February 23, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $71.00

What to Know

The Hornets have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET on February 23rd at Chase Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Hornets had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Thursday. They came out on top against Utah by a score of 115-107. Winning is a bit easier when you make 11 more threes than your opponent, as the Hornets did.

The Hornets' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Miles Bridges, who shot 4-for-6 from deep and dropped a double-double on 26 points and 14 rebounds.

Even though the Warriors have not done well against the Lakers recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. Golden State strolled past the Lakers with points to spare, taking the game 128-110. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Warriors.

Stephen Curry got back to being his usual excellent self, as he scored 32 points along with eight assists and three steals. He didn't help the Warriors' cause all that much against the Jazz last Thursday but the same can't be said for this match.

Charlotte's victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-41. As for Golden State, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a massive bump to their 28-26 record this season.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward to Friday, the game looks promising for the Warriors, as the team is favored by a full 13 points. This contest will be Charlotte's 17th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 8-8 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hornets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Warriors struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Golden State is a big 13-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 228.5 points.

Series History

Golden State and Charlotte both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.