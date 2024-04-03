3rd Quarter Report

The Warriors have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a 80-74 lead against the Mavericks.

The Warriors entered the contest having won four straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it five, or will the Mavericks step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Dallas 45-29, Golden State 40-34

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $149.00

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Warriors are heading back home. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, the Warriors didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Spurs, but they still walked away with a 117-113 win.

Draymond Green and Stephen Curry were among the main playmakers for the Warriors as the former dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 assists and the latter scored 33 points along with eight assists.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks had already won six in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12.3 points), and they went ahead and made it seven on Sunday. They took down the Rockets 125-107.

Luka Doncic was his usual excellent self, shooting 9-for-16 from long range and dropping a double-double on 47 points and 12 rebounds. The contest was his fifth in a row with at least 30 points.

Golden State pushed their record up to 40-34 with that victory, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for Dallas, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 11 of their last 12 games, which provided a massive bump to their 45-29 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's matchup: The Warriors havee made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.7 threes per game. However, it's not like the Mavericks struggle in that department as they've been averaging 14.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, the Warriors are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played Dallas.

Odds

Golden State is a slight 1-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 233 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.