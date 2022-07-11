After a sensational 2021-22 season, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant definitely has an abundance of confidence. During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Morant took that confidence to a whole different level when he said that he would have "cooked" Michael Jordan if the two faced off against one another.

"I wish I would've played in his generation, though," Morant said regarding the Chicago Bulls legend. "Just how he go about the game, that mindset he had … I would like to play against him. … I would've cooked him, too."

"Nobody got more confidence than 12," Morant added. "I'm never go and say nobody gon' beat me in one-on-one or anything."

The Grizzlies star guard had his best professional season as he put together averages of 27.4 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 34.4 percent from three. Morant was named the NBA's Most Improved Player following the 2021-22 campaign. More recently, Morant signed a five-year, $193 million contract extension with the Grizzlies earlier this month.

While it's a great asset to be confident, Morant is boasting about arguably the greatest basketball player to ever step onto the NBA hardwood. Jordan won six NBA titles and was named NBA Finals MVP each of those six times. The former Bulls legend also won the league's scoring title on 10 occasions and even won the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Jordan even has a three-inch height advantage on Morant. It certainly would've been fun to see Morant go up against Jordan given his insane athleticism, but it's hard imagine Jordan backing down from the challenge if they did.