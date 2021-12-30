Through 2 Quarters

The point spread is against the Los Angeles Lakers, but thus far the points are on their side. They have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies 56-48.

Small forward LeBron James has led the way so far for Los Angeles, as he has 17 points and five assists along with eight boards. One thing to keep an eye out for is Talen Horton-Tucker's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Memphis has been relying on the performance of point guard Ja Morant, who has 16 points in addition to five rebounds and two blocks.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Memphis

Current Records: Los Angeles 17-18; Memphis 21-14

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Memphis Grizzlies are heading back home. They and the Los Angeles Lakers will round out the year against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at FedExForum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Grizzlies were expected to lose against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Memphis escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 114-113. Point guard Ja Morant and small forward Desmond Bane were among the main playmakers for Memphis as the former had 33 points and the latter shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Lakers netted a 132-123 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. Small forward LeBron James continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a triple-double on 32 points, 11 assists, and 11 boards. The game made it LBJ's fifth in a row with at least 31 points.

Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Memphis up to 21-14 and Los Angeles to 17-18. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Grizzlies come into the matchup boasting the most steals per game in the league at 10.37. Less enviably, the Lakers have allowed their opponents an average of 8.8 steals per game, the third most in the league. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $100.49

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 6-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Grizzlies, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 13 out of their last 23 games against Memphis.

Dec 09, 2021 - Memphis 108 vs. Los Angeles 95

Oct 24, 2021 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Memphis 118

Feb 12, 2021 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Memphis 105

Jan 05, 2021 - Los Angeles 94 vs. Memphis 92

Jan 03, 2021 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Memphis 94

Feb 29, 2020 - Memphis 105 vs. Los Angeles 88

Feb 21, 2020 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Memphis 105

Nov 23, 2019 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Memphis 108

Oct 29, 2019 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Memphis 91

Feb 25, 2019 - Memphis 110 vs. Los Angeles 105

Dec 23, 2018 - Memphis 107 vs. Los Angeles 99

Dec 08, 2018 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Memphis 88

Mar 24, 2018 - Los Angeles 100 vs. Memphis 93

Jan 15, 2018 - Memphis 123 vs. Los Angeles 114

Dec 27, 2017 - Memphis 109 vs. Los Angeles 99

Nov 05, 2017 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Memphis 102

Apr 02, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Memphis 103

Jan 03, 2017 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Memphis 102

Dec 03, 2016 - Memphis 103 vs. Los Angeles 100

Mar 22, 2016 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Memphis 100

Feb 26, 2016 - Memphis 112 vs. Los Angeles 95

Feb 24, 2016 - Memphis 128 vs. Los Angeles 119

Dec 27, 2015 - Memphis 112 vs. Los Angeles 96

Injury Report for Memphis

Sam Merrill: Out (Ankle)

Jarrett Culver: Out (Covid-19)

Santi Aldama: Out (Calf)

Ziaire Williams: Out (Covid-19)

John Konchar: Out (Covid-19)

Dillon Brooks: Out (Covid-19)

De'Anthony Melton: Out (Covid-19)

Yves Pons: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for Los Angeles