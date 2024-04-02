The Atlanta Hawks beat the Chicago Bulls 113-101 Monday night to pull to within a half game back of the Bulls for the No. 9 spot in the East and a chance to host their inevitable play-in matchup once the regular season is over. But the victory, in which the Hawks had as much as a 17-point lead at one time, didn't come without high emotions.

During the fourth quarter, with the Hawks' win well in hand, Bogdanovic could be seen on the sideline during a timeout throwing a water bottle at the ground. He then got up and walked toward Hawks coach Quin Snyder and began yelling in his face. Teammates had to pull Bogdanovic away from Snyder to de-escalate the situation.

When asked about the interaction after the game, both Snyder and Bogdanovic downplayed the situation.

"Bogi was terrific, was terrific," Snyder said. "And he and I are in a great place, better than good, great, and I love how he played as well. I mean, he's defending, which has been a point of pride for him. And you know, obviously, the night he had, he was as efficient as you can be."

Bogdanovic also chalked up the exchange as nothing serious.

"We are doing this almost every other minute or we are verbally fighting all the time, which is normal," Bogdanovic said. "That means we both care and everyone cares."

Bogdanovic led the Hawks in the win with 20 points, six assists and four rebounds on a super efficient 6 of 7 shooting from the floor. With seven games left in the regular season, it was a crucial win for the Hawks, who are still in a position to move up in the play-in standings from their current No. 10 spot.

