We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on schedule as the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 24-29 overall and 13-14 at home, while Chicago is 25-28 overall and 10-16 on the road. The Bulls have won and covered the spread in three of their last four head-to-head matchups with the Hawks.

The Bulls have also been the better team against the spread overall this season, going 27-25 against the number while the Hawks are 17-36. Atlanta is favored by 4 points in the latest Hawks vs. Bulls odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 238 points. Before entering any Bulls vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 55-35 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $1,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Chicago vs. Atlanta. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Bulls vs. Hawks:

Hawks vs. Bulls spread: Hawks -4

Hawks vs. Bulls over/under: 238 points

Hawks vs. Bulls money line: Hawks: -167, Bulls: +139

Hawks vs. Bulls picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Hawks

Last Saturday, Atlanta was able to grind out a solid victory over the Houston Rockets, taking the game 122-113. Dejounte Murray scored 34 points to go along with seven assists and six rebounds in the victory. Another player making a difference was Saddiq Bey, who scored 24 points and pulled down six rebounds.

It was the sixth win in eight games for the Hawks, who are ranked third in the NBA in scoring (121.7 ppg) and seventh in offensive rating (119.0). They've also averaged 131.9 points over their last nine contests, and they'll look to push the tempo (third in the NBA in pace) against a Bulls squad that plays much more methodical game (last in pace). Clint Capela (adductor) is out for Atlanta. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Meanwhile, the Bulls took a 114-108 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Orlando Magic in overtime on Saturday. The Bulls' loss came about despite a quality game from Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 17 rebounds. Vucevic has now scored at least 20 points in his last five games.

DeMar DeRozan also scored 28 points, but he missed a shot at the end of regulation that could have won Chicago the game. DeRozan is averaging 22.5 points per game, but his 46.8% shooting percentage is his lowest in three years with the Bulls and his lowest since 2017-18 with the Raptors. Patrick Williams (foot) is out for Chicago, while Alex Caruso (toe) is questionable. See which team to pick here.

Key Betting Info

Trae Young will likely loom large in the final result, win or lose. On the year, he has averaged 27.1 points, 10.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Bulls are 2-11 against the spread in their last 13 games vs teams that win 45-55 percent of games.

The Hawks are 8-19 against the spread in their last 27 games when at home.

The Hawks are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games when the spread was between -5 to -2.

How to make Hawks vs. Bulls picks

The model has simulated Hawks vs. Bulls 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Bulls vs. Hawks, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on a 55-35 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.