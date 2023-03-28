An Eastern Conference showdown has the Miami Heat (40-35) going on the road to play the Toronto Raptors (37-38) on Tuesday evening. Miami had its two-game win streak halted, falling 129-100 to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Raptors have won two games in a row. On March 26, Toronto outmatched the Washington Wizards 114-104. Kyle Lowry (left knee soreness) is questionable for Miami.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Caesars Sportsbook lists Toronto as the 3-point favorite in the latest Heat vs. Raptors odds. The over/under for total points is set at 219.5. Before making any Raptors vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 24 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 70-36 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,900. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Heat vs. Raptors and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the NBA lines and trends for Raptors vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Raptors spread: Toronto -3

Heat vs. Raptors over/under: 219.5 points

Heat vs. Raptors money line: Toronto -155, Miami +130

MIA: Under is 5-1 in Heat last six Tuesday games

TOR: Raptors are 7-1-1 ATS in their last nine home games

Heat vs. Raptors picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Raptors can cover



Forward Pascal Siakam is an athletic and impactful force in the frontcourt. Siakam is at his best when he's attacking downhill and is a relentless defender on the other end. The New Mexico State product leads the team in both points (24.2) and rebounds (7.8) with 5.9 assists per game. Additionally, he's recorded a double-double in five of the last six games. On March 22 against the Indiana Pacers, he totaled 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Guard Fred VanVleet is a shifty playmaker who owns a smooth jumper on the outside. VanVleet uses his solid shooting range to space the floor with good court vision to find an open man. The Wichita State product averages 19.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest. On Sunday's game versus the Washington Wizards, he tallied 28 points, seven assists and three steals.

Why the Heat can cover

Forward Jimmy Butler constantly makes plays on both ends of the floor. Butler has a knack for getting to the rim and creating contact in the paint. The six-time All-Star leads the squad in points (22.8), assists (5.1), and steals (1.9). In the March 22 victory over the New York Knicks, Butler dropped 35 points, nine assists and four steals.

Center Bam Adebayo provides Miami with a power player in the frontcourt. Adebayo uses his strength to overpower others in the paint to secure boards and get clean looks at the basket. The Kentucky product puts up 20.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. On March 19 against the Detroit Pistons, he dropped 22 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

How to make Raptors vs. Heat picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 224 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Heat vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.