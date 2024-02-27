The Portland Trail Blazers are set to host the Miami Heat in a cross-conference matchup on Tuesday at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 15-41 overall and 9-19 at home, while Miami is 32-25 overall and 17-12 on the road. The Heat defeated the Sacramento Kings 121-110 on Monday, extending their current winning streak to five games. The Blazers lost to the Charlotte Hornets 93-80 in their last outing, extending their current losing streak to eight games. Tyler Herro (knee) has been ruled out for Miami.

Trail Blazers vs. Heat spread: Trail Blazers +6.5

Trail Blazers vs. Heat over/under: 213 points

Trail Blazers vs. Heat money line: Trail Blazers: +225, Heat: -276

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their eighth straight defeat. They fell 93-80 to the Charlotte Hornets. The Trail Blazers' loss came about despite a quality game from Deandre Ayton, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 19 rebounds. Less helpful for the Trail Blazers was Anfernee Simons' abysmal 0-8 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, the Trail Blazers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fifth in the NBA in offensive rebounds per game overall). The Trail Blazers are 11-17 against the spread in their last 28 games when at home. Anfernee Simons leads the team in scoring at 22.5 points per game.

What you need to know about the Heat

Meanwhile, the Heat came tearing into Monday's match with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14 points per game) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Sacramento Kings by a score of 121-110. The Heat's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jaime Jaquez Jr., who scored 26 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

Miami is 16-11-2 against the spread in their last 29 games when on the road. The Heat enter Tuesday with three players averaging north of 20 points per game. Jimmy Butler leads the way, averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. Guard Tyler Herro (20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists) and center Bam Adebayo (20.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists) round out Miami's supporting cast.

