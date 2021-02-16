There was a truly bizarre play that took place during Monday's game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat. Late in the second quarter, Heat guard Tyler Herro was fouled by Clippers forward Marcus Morris and went to the free throw line.

With Heat forward Andre Iguodala set to check into the game, Herro thought he could get up a quick practice shot before attempting his first free throw. However, the official ruled that Herro doesn't get that luxury and the practice shot actually was counted as Herro's first free throw attempt:

Just seconds later, Herro missed his second free throw attempt as well. Herro and many members of the Heat were unhappy with the call and didn't believe that his practice shot should've counted.

The Heat definitely haven't looked like the same team that reached the NBA Finals in the bubble this past summer. Miami actually ended up falling to the Clippers 125-118 despite Jimmy Butler recording a triple-double to the tune of 30 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

In addition, Herro was very productive off the bench with 27 points on 11-of-20 shooting and knocked down four of his attempts from beyond the arc. However, Herro did leave a couple points at the free throw line.