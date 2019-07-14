Here's why Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't want Bucks fans to call him 'MVP' anymore
The Greek Freak was honored for his MVP season during a ceremony in Milwaukee on Sunday
MILWAUKEE -- Hundreds of Milwaukee Bucks fans packed the plaza outside Fiserv Forum on Sunday afternoon, some arriving hours in advance to ensure they got a front-row seat for a celebration in honor of the 2018-19 NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The second their hero appeared on stage, the assembled crowd was quick to serenade him with the familiar "M-V-P!" chants that had echoed through the new arena all season long. But the reigning MVP was quick to flip the script on the crowd, asking them, as a favor, to not call him MVP anymore -- at least not until he wins the award again.
"After this day, July 14, please, please, please do me this favor so I can be better, I can be a better player, I can lead this team to a championship," Antetokounmpo said. "Don't call me MVP. Listen, please, after this day don't call me MVP until I win it again next year."
Even the humble superstar couldn't help himself, though, asking for one more chant from his adoring fans.
This may seem like a strange request, but Antetokounmpo's reasoning makes sense. He's always striving to be a better player, and doesn't want the constant validation from everyone around him. If he's always being told he's the best player, it would be tougher, on some level, to find the same level of motivation that he had when he wasn't recognized.
Antetokounmpo expanded on the idea during a press conference after the event with local media.
"I get mad when my girlfriend says, 'You know you're really good, you're one of the best,'" he said. "I'm like, 'No, I'm not' because whenever that happens I relax. I am a person where whatever I do, I do it 100 percent. If I am lazy, I am lazy 100 percent. I don't want to relax a bit because I'm not done yet. I want to be for multiple years the best player in the league."
Plus, as he and Bucks fans know too well, the team fell short of its ultimate goal of a championship. The individual honor is nice, but as Antetokounmpo told the crowd before he walked off the stage, "let's go get the big trophy now."
It's hard to imagine that Bucks fans will oblige his requests, and once next season begins, there will again be "M-V-P!" chants ringing around Fiserv Forum. That's to be expected, though, and even Antetokounmpo can't expect fans to follow through.
What really matters, is the mind-set that led Antetokounmpo to make the request in the first place. It shows he's not satisfied, and is trying to use any source of motivation he can find to make him and his team better.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lonzo Ball excited to join the Pelicans
Ball didn't last long in Los Angeles
-
Giannis believes he can still get better
Antetokounmpo getting much better would be a scary thought for the rest of the league
-
2019 NBA free agency rumors roundup
A look at the latest NBA news and rumors as free agency rolls along
-
NBA players can't believe Bridges' slam
Even other NBA players couldn't believe the slam that Bridges pulled off
-
Davis holds Lakers roster in high regard
Anthony Davis is a big fan of the talent that the Lakers have assembled this summer
-
Trae Young plays kids at his camp
Trae Young means business, even while playing at his basketball camp