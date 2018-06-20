Hornets reportedly finalizing trade to send Dwight Howard to Nets for Timofey Mozgov, draft picks
On the eve of the 2018 NBA Draft, veteran big man Dwight Howard is reportedly on the move again
Dwight Howard is being moved once again. The former All-NBA big man will be traded from the Hornets to the lowly Nets in exchange for Timofey Mozgov and two second-round picks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports on Wednesday, the eve of the 2018 NBA Draft.
The Nets create a ton of future cap space with this move. Howard's contract will expire at the end of the 2018-19 season and it will allow Brooklyn to be active in free agency in the future. The Nets have been in a long rebuild, but they've never been afraid to throw money around.
According to SportsLine Data Scientist Stephen Oh, the Hornets are slightly worse following this trade, while the Nets get slightly better. In the end, the trade doesn't impact either team's projected finish in the Eastern Conference.
BROOKLYN
WINS
WIN%
PLAYOFF%
EAST
Before Trade
29.8
36.3%
1.0%
13
w/ Howard
30.3
37.0%
1.5%
13
Impact
+0.6
0.7%
0.5%
--
CHARLOTTE
WINS
WIN%
PLAYOFF%
EAST
Before Trade
34.3
41.8%
12.4%
10
w/o Howard
32.8
40.0%
7.0%
10
Impact
-1.5
-1.9%
-5.4%
--
This is the second time Howard has been traded in two years. The Hawks traded Howard to the Hornets for Miles Plumlee, Marco Belinelli and a draft pick a year to this exact date. It continues a fall from grace for Howard from the MVP candidate type player he once was to nothing more than just a solid big man -- one that Charlotte wanted nothing to do with after a year.
This deal appears to have more to do with the Hornets future than Howard as a person or player. He isn't going to bring them to them to the playoffs anytime soon and with this move, Charlotte has a better chance of avoiding the luxury tax. This roster can't make the playoffs and new GM Mitch Kupchak knows that. It wouldn't be surprising to see Charlotte make more moves as the offseason continues.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Mock Draft: Hawks like Doncic at 3
Missouri's Porter Jr. slips because of the questions surrounding his back injury
-
OTB: Raja Bell talks NBA Draft process
The former NBA vet talks about weighing a prospect's interview with his athletic ability
-
Report: Popovich met with Leonard
Leonard reportedly wants to be traded out of San Antonio
-
Curry's Houston restaurant gets ripped
Some salty Rockets fans left creative one-star reviews for Ayesha Curry's new restaurant in...
-
Report: Doncic at top of Hawks' board
Doncic recently won the Spanish League title with Real Madrid
-
Rumors: CP3 will return to Rockets
Paul and James are close friends, but have never played together in the NBA