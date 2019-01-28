Hornets vs. Knicks odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 23-11 run

The Charlotte Hornets (23-25) are hoping to build on their recent success when they host the New York Knicks (10-38) on Monday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the Spectrum Center. Despite losses to the Bucks and Pacers, two Eastern Conference powerhouses, the Hornets have won three of five games, while New York is on a nine-game losing streak. Charlotte is a 12-point favorite in the latest Hornets vs. Knicks odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 217.5. Before making any Hornets vs. Knicks picks and NBA predictions of your own, be sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It enters Week 15 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 171-120 record on all top-rated picks, returning well over $3,000 to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread recently, entering Week 15 on a blistering 23-11 run. Anybody following it is up huge.

Now the model has dialed in on Knicks vs. Hornets. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it also has an against-the-spread pick that cashes in 60 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account the Hornets' 119-107 win over the Knicks on Dec. 9 at Madison Square Garden and their near win over the Bucks on Friday in Milwaukee. Only a 32-12 fourth-quarter surge by the Bucks prevented the Hornets from getting the road victory.

Kemba Walker is Charlotte's top scorer, averaging 24.7 points per game, while three others average in double-figures including Jeremy Lamb (15.2), Marvin Williams (10.1) and Malik Monk (10). Walker, however, suffered a strained neck, which helped limit him to 10 points against the Bucks.

But just because the Knicks are on a nine-game skid doesn't mean they can't stay within the spread on Monday.

Despite the Knicks' struggles, they already have a win over the Hornets this season, a 126-124 overtime triumph last month in Charlotte. Tim Hardaway Jr. is the Knicks' top scorer at 19.4 points per game. Enes Kanter has been strong on the boards for the Knicks, grabbing 10.8 rebounds per game to go with a 14.4 scoring average.

New York has held its own in the series the past three seasons, having won two of three games against the Hornets in 2016-2017 and splitting four games last season.

Who wins Knicks vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread can you bank on in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Hornets spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $3,000 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.