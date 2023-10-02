The Charlotte Hornets have announced they are launching a jersey patch sponsorship deal with YouTube sensation MrBeast. MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, will have his Feastables logo appear on all of the Hornets uniforms for the 2023-24 season.

This marks the first time in league history an NBA franchise is partnering with a social media influencer in a sponsorship deal. As a result of the new deal, the Feastables logo will also appear on the uniforms of the team's G League affiliate Greensboro Swarm.

"We are thrilled to welcome Feastables and North Carolina native MrBeast into our Hornets family," Hornets Sports & Entertainment president and vice chairman Fred Whitfield said in a press release. "We are excited to have this opportunity to introduce MrBeast's fans to the Hornets and the Feastables brand to NBA fans around the world through our jersey patch. We are confident this innovative, new partnership will be significantly beneficial for everyone involved."

Feastables, which manufactures chocolate stars, will also have its logo on all media backdrops for the Hornets press conferences. In addition, the company and the Hornets will collaborate on social media content.

Donaldson, who is originally from Greenville, North Carolina, is thought to have the most subscriptions of any content creator on YouTube, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram with over 350 million followers.