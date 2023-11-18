3rd Quarter Report

The 76ers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 94-87 lead against the Hawks.

If the 76ers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-3 in no time. On the other hand, the Hawks will have to make due with a 6-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Philadelphia 8-3, Atlanta 6-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.75

What to Know

The Hawks will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored the Hawks last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of New York by a score of 116-114. The Hawks have struggled against the Knicks recently, as their game on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their loss, the Hawks saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Bogdan Bogdanovic, who scored 28 points along with 3 assists and 3 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

The 76ers have been a dominant force so far but will be looking to break out of a two-game mini slump. They took a 117-107 hit to the loss column at the hands of Boston on Wednesday. The over/under was set at 223.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Atlanta's loss dropped their record down to 6-5. As for Philadelphia, they have yet to win a matchup at home this season, leaving them with a 8-3 record.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, the 76ers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by a single point. Those brave souls putting their money on Atlanta against the spread have faith in an upset since their 3-3 ATS can't hold a candle to Philadelphia's 8-3.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Hawks have themselves a killer kicker this season, having made 48.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the 76ers (currently ranked fifth in field goal percentage per game) struggle in that department as they've made 48.4% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Philadelphia is a slight 1-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 236 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.