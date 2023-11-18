3rd Quarter Report
The 76ers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 94-87 lead against the Hawks.
If the 76ers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-3 in no time. On the other hand, the Hawks will have to make due with a 6-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Philadelphia 76ers @ Atlanta Hawks
Current Records: Philadelphia 8-3, Atlanta 6-5
How To Watch
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $37.75
What to Know
The Hawks will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
The point spread may have favored the Hawks last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of New York by a score of 116-114. The Hawks have struggled against the Knicks recently, as their game on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.
Despite their loss, the Hawks saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Bogdan Bogdanovic, who scored 28 points along with 3 assists and 3 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.
The 76ers have been a dominant force so far but will be looking to break out of a two-game mini slump. They took a 117-107 hit to the loss column at the hands of Boston on Wednesday. The over/under was set at 223.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
Atlanta's loss dropped their record down to 6-5. As for Philadelphia, they have yet to win a matchup at home this season, leaving them with a 8-3 record.
In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, the 76ers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by a single point. Those brave souls putting their money on Atlanta against the spread have faith in an upset since their 3-3 ATS can't hold a candle to Philadelphia's 8-3.
Friday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Hawks have themselves a killer kicker this season, having made 48.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the 76ers (currently ranked fifth in field goal percentage per game) struggle in that department as they've made 48.4% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.
Odds
Philadelphia is a slight 1-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 236 points.
Series History
Philadelphia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.
- Apr 07, 2023 - Philadelphia 136 vs. Atlanta 131
- Nov 28, 2022 - Philadelphia 104 vs. Atlanta 101
- Nov 12, 2022 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Atlanta 109
- Nov 10, 2022 - Atlanta 104 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Dec 23, 2021 - Atlanta 98 vs. Philadelphia 96
- Dec 03, 2021 - Philadelphia 98 vs. Atlanta 96
- Oct 30, 2021 - Philadelphia 122 vs. Atlanta 94
- Jun 20, 2021 - Atlanta 103 vs. Philadelphia 96
- Jun 18, 2021 - Philadelphia 104 vs. Atlanta 99
- Jun 16, 2021 - Atlanta 109 vs. Philadelphia 106