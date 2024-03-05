3rd Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Grizzlies after losing five in a row. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after three quarters, but the Grizzlies are up 80-77 over the Nets. This game is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 25 points.

The Grizzlies came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Memphis 20-41, Brooklyn 24-36

How To Watch

When: Monday, March 4, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, March 4, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.99

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets will be playing at home against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Barclays Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Nets will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 14.5% better than the opposition, a fact the Nets proved on Saturday. They came out on top against Atlanta by a score of 114-102. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 1:47 mark of the first quarter, when the Nets were facing a 28-15 deficit.

The Nets can attribute much of their success to Mikal Bridges, who scored 38 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 107-100 hit to the loss column at the hands of Portland. The Grizzlies didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Brooklyn has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 24-36 record this season. As for Memphis, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 14 of their last 16 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 20-41 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's matchup: The Nets have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 13.7 threes per game. However, it's not like the Grizzlies struggle in that department as they've been averaging 13.4 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went the Nets' way against the Grizzlies in their previous matchup on Monday as the Nets made off with a 111-86 win. With the Nets ahead 66-40 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Odds

Brooklyn is a big 9-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 8-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 208.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.