Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Los Angeles 29-25; Milwaukee 34-17
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (7-7), but not for long. Los Angeles will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to Fiserv Forum at 10 p.m. ET Thursday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Clippers beat the Chicago Bulls 108-103 on Tuesday. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 33 points and five assists in addition to five steals.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 64-64 at the half for the Bucks and the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, but Milwaukee stepped up in the second half for a 124-115 win. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and posted a double-double on 34 points and 18 rebounds. Antetokounmpo's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 33 points.
Los Angeles is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Clippers, who are 27-27 against the spread.
The wins brought Los Angeles up to 29-25 and the Bucks to 34-17. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles ranks third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 110.5 on average. As for Milwaukee, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.50%, which places them third in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Bucks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Milwaukee and Los Angeles both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Apr 01, 2022 - Los Angeles 153 vs. Milwaukee 119
- Feb 06, 2022 - Milwaukee 137 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Mar 29, 2021 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Milwaukee 105
- Feb 28, 2021 - Milwaukee 105 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Dec 06, 2019 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Nov 06, 2019 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Los Angeles 124
- Mar 28, 2019 - Milwaukee 128 vs. Los Angeles 118
- Nov 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Milwaukee 126
- Mar 27, 2018 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Mar 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Milwaukee 120
- Mar 15, 2017 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Mar 03, 2017 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Dec 16, 2015 - Los Angeles 103 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Dec 09, 2015 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Milwaukee 95