Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Los Angeles 29-25; Milwaukee 34-17

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (7-7), but not for long. Los Angeles will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to Fiserv Forum at 10 p.m. ET Thursday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Clippers beat the Chicago Bulls 108-103 on Tuesday. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 33 points and five assists in addition to five steals.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 64-64 at the half for the Bucks and the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, but Milwaukee stepped up in the second half for a 124-115 win. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and posted a double-double on 34 points and 18 rebounds. Antetokounmpo's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 33 points.

Los Angeles is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Clippers, who are 27-27 against the spread.

The wins brought Los Angeles up to 29-25 and the Bucks to 34-17. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles ranks third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 110.5 on average. As for Milwaukee, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.50%, which places them third in the league.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Bucks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Milwaukee and Los Angeles both have seven wins in their last 14 games.