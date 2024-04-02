3rd Quarter Report

The Celtics are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hornets 95-79.

The Celtics came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Boston 58-16, Charlotte 18-56

How To Watch

When: Monday, April 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, April 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

What to Know

The Celtics will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. The Celtics are strutting in with some offensive muscle, as they've averaged 120.9 points per game this season.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Celtics and the Pelicans played on Saturday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 223.5-point over/under. The Celtics came out on top against the Pelicans by a score of 104-92.

Meanwhile, the Hornets couldn't handle the Clippers on Sunday and fell 130-118. Charlotte has struggled against Los Angeles recently, as their match on Sunday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

Miles Bridges put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 33 points along with seven rebounds. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Boston is on a roll lately: they've won 21 of their last 25 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 58-16 record this season. As for Charlotte, their loss dropped their record down to 18-56.

Monday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Celtics have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.4 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Hornets, though, as they've been averaging only 40.6. Given the Celtics' sizable advantage in that area, the Hornets will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Celtics couldn't quite finish off the Hornets when the teams last played back in November of 2023 and fell 121-118. Can the Celtics avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boston is a big 17.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 17-point favorite.

The over/under is 219 points.

Series History

Boston has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.