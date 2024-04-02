3rd Quarter Report

The Hawks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Bulls 90-74.

The Hawks came into the contest with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Atlanta 34-40, Chicago 36-39

How To Watch

When: Monday, April 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, April 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

The Hawks have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at United Center. The Hawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle, as they've averaged 119.2 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, the Hawks couldn't handle the Bucks and fell 122-113.

The losing side was boosted by Bogdan Bogdanovic, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 38 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when the Bulls and the Timberwolves played on Sunday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 212-point over/under. The Bulls walked away with a 109-101 victory over the Timberwolves.

The Bulls' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Alex Caruso led the charge by going 7 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 21 points and 5 assists. Caruso had some trouble finding his footing against the Nets on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Atlanta's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 34-40. As for Chicago, their win bumped their record up to 36-39.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hawks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bulls (currently ranked third) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Hawks are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Atlanta: they have a less-than-stellar 27-47 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Chicago is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 223 points.

Series History

Chicago has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.