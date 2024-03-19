3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Bulls and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Trail Blazers 89-75.

If the Bulls keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 34-35 in no time. On the other hand, the Trail Blazers will have to make due with a 19-49 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Portland 19-48, Chicago 33-35

How To Watch

When: Monday, March 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, March 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

The Bulls and the Trail Blazers are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. The Chicago Bulls will be playing at home against the Portland Trail Blazers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at United Center. The Trail Blazers took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Bulls, who come in off a win.

The Bulls entered their contest on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were the clear victor by a 127-98 margin over Washington. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 67-45.

The Bulls can attribute much of their success to Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 13 rebounds, and Ayo Dosunmu, who shot 4-for-7 from long range and almost dropped a double-double on 34 points and nine assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Dosunmu has scored all season.

The Trail Blazers were no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their game with the Pelicans but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. Portland suffered a bruising 126-107 loss at the hands of the Pelicans on Saturday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Trail Blazers in their matchups with the Pelicans: they've now lost five in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Dalano Banton, who scored 28 points along with six assists and five rebounds. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

Chicago's win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 33-35. As for Portland, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 19-48 record this season.

The Bulls were able to grind out a solid victory over the Trail Blazers in their previous meeting back in January, winning 104-96. Do the Bulls have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Trail Blazers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Chicago is a big 8-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 214 points.

Series History

Chicago and Portland both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.