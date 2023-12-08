Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Houston 9-9, Denver 14-8

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

What to Know

The Houston Rockets will head out on the road to face off against the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Ball Arena. The Rockets are hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 17.9% better than the opposition, a fact the Rockets proved on Wednesday. They walked away with a 110-101 victory over Oklahoma City.

The Rockets' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Aaron Holiday, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 4 assists. Holiday continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

The Nuggets have been a dominant force so far but will be looking to break out of a two-game mini slump. They took a 111-102 hit to the loss column at the hands of Los Angeles on Wednesday. The Nuggets got off to an early lead (up 15 with 1:43 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The victory got Houston back to even at 9-9. As for Denver, their loss dropped their record down to 14-8.

The Rockets are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those brave souls putting their money on Denver against the spread have faith in an upset since their 8-13-1 ATS can't hold a candle to Houston's 11-5-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Rockets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Nuggets (currently ranked second in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Denver is a big 8.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 221 points.

Series History

Denver has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.