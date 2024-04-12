3rd Quarter Report

The Bulls are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Pistons 99-80.

The Bulls came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Chicago 37-42, Detroit 13-66

How To Watch

When: Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.42

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Pistons are heading back home. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Tuesday, the Pistons lost to the 76ers on the road by a decisive 120-102 margin. Detroit has struggled against Philadelphia recently, as their matchup on Tuesday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the Bulls couldn't handle the Knicks on Tuesday and fell 128-117. Chicago has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, the Bulls had strong showings from DeMar DeRozan, who scored 34 points along with six assists and five rebounds, and Nikola Vucevic, who scored 26 points along with five rebounds. Vucevic's performance made up for a slower game against the Magic on Sunday.

Detroit's loss dropped their record down to 13-66. As for Chicago, their defeat dropped their record down to 37-42.

The Pistons must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 9.5-point spread they're up against. This contest will be their fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-2-1 against the spread).

The Pistons were able to grind out a solid win over the Bulls when the teams last played back in February, winning 105-95. Will the Pistons repeat their success, or do the Bulls have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Chicago is a big 9.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 218.5 points.

Series History

Chicago has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.