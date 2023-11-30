Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Los Angeles 8-9, Golden State 8-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers just played last night, but they'll still head out to face the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 30th at Chase Center. The Clippers are hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 18.3% better than the opposition, a fact the Clippers proved on Wednesday. They walked away with a 131-117 victory over Sacramento.

The Clippers can attribute much of their success to James Harden, who scored 26 points along with 6 assists and 5 steals, and Kawhi Leonard, who scored 34 points along with 9 rebounds. Leonard hasn't dropped below two blocks for three straight games.

Meanwhile, Golden State was just a bucket shy of victory on Tuesday and fell 124-123 to Sacramento. The defeat came about despite the Warriors having been up 23 in the second quarter.

Despite their loss, the Warriors saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Andrew Wiggins, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 10 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Stephen Curry, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 10 rebounds.

Los Angeles' victory bumped their record up to 8-9. As for Golden State, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost eight of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-10 record this season.

While only the Clippers took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward to Thursday, the Warriors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

The Clippers beat the Warriors 134-126 when the teams last played back in March. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was the Warriors' Curry, who went 8 for 14 from beyond the arc en route to 50 points and 6 assists. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Clippers still be able to contain him? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Golden State is a 5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 228 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.