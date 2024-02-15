3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Warriors and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Clippers 97-85.

The Warriors entered the match having won five straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it six, or will the Clippers step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Los Angeles 35-17, Golden State 26-25

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $129.00

What to Know

The Clippers have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chase Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Clippers were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Clippers managed to keep up with the Timberwolves until halftime on Monday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Los Angeles suffered a grim 121-100 defeat to the Timberwolves. The Clippers have struggled against the Timberwolves recently, as their match on Monday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Clippers struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as the Timberwolves posted 33 assists.

Meanwhile, the Warriors waltzed into their contest on Monday with four straight wins but they left with five. They put the hurt on Utah with a sharp 129-107 victory.

Stephen Curry was his usual excellent self, dropping a double-double on 25 points and ten assists. He has been hot recently, having posted 25 or more points the last three times he's played.

Los Angeles' defeat dropped their record down to 35-17. As for Golden State, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 26-25 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Clippers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 118 points per game. However, it's not like the Warriors struggle in that department as they've been averaging 119.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only the Clippers took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, the Warriors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Golden State is a 3-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Clippers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 234 points.

Series History

Golden State and Los Angeles both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.