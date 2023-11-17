3rd Quarter Report

The Thunder are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 94-85 lead against the Warriors.

The Thunder came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Oklahoma City 7-4, Golden State 6-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Thunder are 1-9 against the Warriors since May of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The Oklahoma City Thunder will head out on the road to face off against the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center. The Thunder will be strutting in after a victory while the Warriors will be stumbling in from a loss.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Thunder on Tuesday. Given that consistent dominance, it should come as no surprise that they blew San Antonio out of the water with a 123-87 final score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Thunder had established a 25 point advantage.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the offensive standout of the matchup as he earned 28 points along with 6 rebounds and 7 steals.

Meanwhile, the Warriors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell just short of Minnesota by a score of 104-101. The Warriors have struggled against the Timberwolves recently, as their match on Tuesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Oklahoma City has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 7-4 record this season. As for Golden State, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-6 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Thunder have themselves a killer kicker this season, having made 49.3% of their shots per game (they're ranked third in field goal percentage per game overall). It's a different story for the Warriors , though, as they've only made 44.6% of theirs this season. Given the Thunder's sizeable advantage in that area, the Warriors will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

The Thunder couldn't quite finish off the Warriors when the teams last played two weeks ago and fell 141-139. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Warriors' Stephen Curry, who earned 30 points along with 7 assists and 8 rebounds. Now that the Thunder knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Series History

Golden State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.