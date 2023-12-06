Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Portland 6-13, Golden State 9-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $44.00

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chase Center after having had a few days off. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, Golden State was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 113-112 to Los Angeles. The loss came about despite the Warriors having been up 22 in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Trail Blazers found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 118-113 hit to the loss column at the hands of Utah.

The Trail Blazers' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Malcolm Brogdon, who scored 25 points along with 6 assists, and Shaedon Sharpe who scored 25 points along with 5 rebounds. Less helpful for the Trail Blazers was Jerami Grant's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Golden State has not been sharp recently, as they've lost nine of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-11 record this season. As for Portland, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-13.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Warriors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. This contest will be Portland's 20th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 9-10 against the spread).

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Warriors have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.5 rebounds per game (they're ranked fourth in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Trail Blazers , though, as they've been averaging only 40.6 per game. Given the Warriors' sizeable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Golden State is a big 12.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Warriors, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 225.5 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Portland.