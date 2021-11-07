Through 3 Quarters

The Miami Heat are giving their home crowd exactly what it was hoping to see. Sitting on a score of 89-81, they have looked like the better team out there today, but there's still one more quarter to play.

Miami has been relying on point guard Kyle Lowry, who has posted a double-double on 17 points and ten boards in addition to seven dimes, and small forward Jimmy Butler, who has 22 points and five assists. One thing to keep an eye out for is Duncan Robinson's foul situation as he currently sits at four.

The Utah Jazz have been relying on the performance of shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who has 27 points and five assists.

Who's Playing

Utah @ Miami

Current Records: Utah 7-1; Miami 6-2

What to Know

The Utah Jazz's road trip will continue as they head to FTX Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the Miami Heat. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The Atlanta Hawks typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Utah proved too difficult a challenge. The Jazz enjoyed a cozy 116-98 victory over the Hawks. Utah's point guard Jordan Clarkson was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 30 points.

Meanwhile, Miami entered their game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Miami took a hard 95-78 fall against Boston. Point guard Tyler Herro wasn't much of a difference maker for Miami; Herro played for 29 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-11 shooting.

The Jazz's win brought them up to 7-1 while the Heat's loss pulled them down to 6-2. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.20%, which places them second in the league. But Miami is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.70%, which places them first in the league. We'll see if that edge gives Miami a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Heat are a slight 1-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Heat slightly, as the game opened with the Heat as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won seven out of their last 12 games against Utah.

Feb 26, 2021 - Miami 124 vs. Utah 116

Feb 13, 2021 - Utah 112 vs. Miami 94

Feb 12, 2020 - Utah 116 vs. Miami 101

Dec 23, 2019 - Miami 107 vs. Utah 104

Dec 12, 2018 - Utah 111 vs. Miami 84

Dec 02, 2018 - Miami 102 vs. Utah 100

Jan 07, 2018 - Miami 103 vs. Utah 102

Nov 10, 2017 - Miami 84 vs. Utah 74

Dec 01, 2016 - Miami 111 vs. Utah 110

Nov 12, 2016 - Utah 102 vs. Miami 91

Jan 09, 2016 - Utah 98 vs. Miami 83

Nov 12, 2015 - Miami 92 vs. Utah 91

Injury Report for Miami

KZ Okpala: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Victor Oladipo: Out (Quadriceps)

Max Strus: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Utah