Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Phoenix 33-23, Houston 24-31

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, February 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: KTVK Phoenix

KTVK Phoenix Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $34.49

What to Know

The Rockets will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 23rd at Toyota Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Thursday, Houston was the victim of a bruising 127-105 defeat at the hands of the Pelicans. The Rockets have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, the Suns and the Mavericks couldn't quite live up to the 244.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. Phoenix fell 123-113 to the Mavericks on Thursday.

The losing side was boosted by Devin Booker, who scored 35 points along with eight assists and five rebounds. He didn't help the Suns' cause all that much against the Pistons last Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game.

Houston dropped their record down to 24-31 with that loss, which was their seventh straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 108.3 points per game. As for Phoenix, their defeat dropped their record down to 33-23.

The Rockets lost to the Suns at home by a decisive 129-113 margin in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Suns' Kevin Durant, who dropped a triple-double on 27 points, ten rebounds, and 16 assists. Now that the Rockets know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Phoenix is a 3.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 233.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Houston.