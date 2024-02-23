Who's Playing
Phoenix Suns @ Houston Rockets
Current Records: Phoenix 33-23, Houston 24-31
How To Watch
- When: Friday, February 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: KTVK Phoenix
- Ticket Cost: $34.49
What to Know
The Rockets will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 23rd at Toyota Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
On Thursday, Houston was the victim of a bruising 127-105 defeat at the hands of the Pelicans. The Rockets have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Meanwhile, the Suns and the Mavericks couldn't quite live up to the 244.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. Phoenix fell 123-113 to the Mavericks on Thursday.
The losing side was boosted by Devin Booker, who scored 35 points along with eight assists and five rebounds. He didn't help the Suns' cause all that much against the Pistons last Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game.
Houston dropped their record down to 24-31 with that loss, which was their seventh straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 108.3 points per game. As for Phoenix, their defeat dropped their record down to 33-23.
The Rockets lost to the Suns at home by a decisive 129-113 margin in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Suns' Kevin Durant, who dropped a triple-double on 27 points, ten rebounds, and 16 assists. Now that the Rockets know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.
Odds
Phoenix is a 3.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 3-point favorite.
The over/under is 233.5 points.
Series History
Phoenix has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Houston.
- Dec 27, 2023 - Phoenix 129 vs. Houston 113
- Dec 13, 2022 - Houston 111 vs. Phoenix 97
- Dec 02, 2022 - Houston 122 vs. Phoenix 121
- Oct 30, 2022 - Phoenix 124 vs. Houston 109
- Mar 16, 2022 - Phoenix 129 vs. Houston 112
- Feb 16, 2022 - Phoenix 124 vs. Houston 121
- Nov 14, 2021 - Phoenix 115 vs. Houston 89
- Nov 04, 2021 - Phoenix 123 vs. Houston 111
- Apr 12, 2021 - Phoenix 126 vs. Houston 120
- Apr 05, 2021 - Phoenix 133 vs. Houston 130