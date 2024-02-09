3rd Quarter Report

Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Golden State 23-25, Indiana 29-23

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $52.00

What to Know

Two dominant guards in Tyrese Haliburton and Stephen Curry are getting ready to go toe-to-toe. The Indiana Pacers will be playing at home against the Golden State Warriors at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Pacers and the Rockets didn't disappoint and broke past the 245 point over/under on Tuesday. Indiana sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 132-129 win over the Rockets. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Pacers have posted since January 8th.

Pascal Siakam was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 29 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Warriors' and the 76ers' contest on Wednesday was close at halftime, but the Warriors turned on the heat in the second half with 79 points. Golden State put the hurt on the 76ers with a sharp 127-104 win. The oddsmakers were on the Warriors' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Among those leading the charge was Andrew Wiggins, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. He didn't help the Warriors' cause all that much against the Hawks on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match.

The win makes it two in a row for Indiana and bumps their season record up to 29-23. As for Golden State, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 23-25 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Pacers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 124.3 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Warriors struggle in that department as they've been averaging 118.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Pacers didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Warriors in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, but they still walked away with a 125-119 win. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Curry, who scored 38 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Pacers still be able to contain Curry? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Indiana is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 6-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 250 points.

Series History

Indiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Golden State.