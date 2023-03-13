Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Sacramento

Current Records: Milwaukee 48-19; Sacramento 40-26

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.35 points per game before their contest Monday. They will look to defend their home court against the Milwaukee Bucks at 10 p.m. ET. The Kings have some work to do to even out the 2-13 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

Sacramento beat the Phoenix Suns 128-119 this past Saturday. The top scorers for Sacramento were power forward Harrison Barnes (19 points), point guard De'Aaron Fox (18 points), shooting guard Malik Monk (18 points), and center Domantas Sabonis (17 points).

Meanwhile, Milwaukee fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Golden State Warriors this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 125-116. Milwaukee's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Joe Ingles, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 15 points, seven dimes and five rebounds, and center Brook Lopez, who had 19 points in addition to seven boards and five blocks. Lopez has also now had at least three blocks in his past four games.

Sacramento is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Dec. 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-119. In other words, don't count the Bucks out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.36

Odds

The Bucks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Milwaukee have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Sacramento.