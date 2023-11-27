Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Denver 11-6, Los Angeles 7-8

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $16.99

What to Know

The Nuggets are 9-1 against the Clippers since May of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Denver Nuggets will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

After a disappointing 86 points in their last match, the Nuggets made sure to put some points up on the board against the Spurs on Sunday. Denver came out on top against San Antonio by a score of 132-120.

Nikola Jokic was his usual excellent self, almost dropping a triple-double on 39 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists. The match was his third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles strolled past Dallas with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 107-88.

Denver has yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 11-6 record. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 120.3 points per game. As for Los Angeles, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 7-8 record this season.

The Nuggets and the Clippers pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. Bettors picking Denver against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nuggets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Clippers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 220.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.