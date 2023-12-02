Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Golden State 9-10, Los Angeles 8-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $53.00

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena. The Warriors are looking to tack on another W to their four-game streak on the road.

Last Thursday, Golden State didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Los Angeles, but they still walked away with a 120-114 win.

The Warriors can attribute much of their success to Stephen Curry, who scored 26 points along with 8 assists and 7 rebounds.

Golden State's defeat dropped theirs to 8-10.

The Warriors are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 6-3 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Warriors didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Clippers in their previous meeting on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 120-114 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Warriors since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 229 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.