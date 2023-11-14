Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Memphis 2-8, Los Angeles 5-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will be playing at home against the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. The timing is sure in the Lakers' favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while the Grizzlies have not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

Last Sunday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Los Angeles beat Portland 116-110.

Anthony Davis was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 30 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Memphis didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Los Angeles on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 105-101 win.

Their wins bumped Los Angeles to 5-5 and Memphis to 2-8.

As for their next game, the Lakers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. The pair have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 3-7.

Everything came up roses for the Lakers against the Grizzlies in their previous matchup back in April as the team secured a 125-85 victory. Do the Lakers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Grizzlies turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 224.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.