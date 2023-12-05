Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Phoenix 12-8, Los Angeles 12-9

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Suns have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact the Suns proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 116-109 victory over Memphis.

The Suns relied on the efforts of Kevin Durant, who scored 27 points along with 5 assists, and Devin Booker, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles earned a 107-97 win over Houston on Saturday. The victory was just what the Lakers needed coming off of a 133-110 loss in their prior game.

Among those leading the charge was Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 14 rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last nine games he's played.

Phoenix is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matches, which provided a massive bump to their 12-8 record this season. As for Los Angeles, their win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-9.

The Suns are hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's contest: The Suns have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Lakers, though, as they've only made 33.1% of theirs this season. Given the Suns' sizeable advantage in that area, the Lakers will need to find a way to close that gap. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 228 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.